Stray bullet hits nearby Surrey home after another house targeted twice

A stray bullet struck a residence during an early morning shooting in South Newton.
The homeowner, who did not want to be identified for safety reasons, said the bullet came through the window and then into a door frame inside.
Surrey police officers confirmed that they responded to reports of a shooting at approximately 4:02 a.m. at a home in the area of 57 Avenue and 148 Street.
The residence was occupied at the time of the shooting, police said, but fortunately no one was injured.
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The investigation is in its early stages. However, it is believed to be extortion-related due to previous threats and a shooting outside the home on May 20, police added.
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Global News has previously reported that the homeowner was recently elected as the president of Cricket Canada.
The Surrey Police Service has not yet commented on any possible connection.
Anyone with information about this incident, including CCTV or dashcam footage, or who may know the identities of the suspects, is asked to contact SPS’ non-emergency line at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.solvecrime.ca and quote file number 26-56002 (SP).
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