Mom and 1-month-old baby missing in northern B.C., not seen since July 9

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RCMP in northern B.C. are asking the public to help in looking for a missing mother and her one-month-old son.

Fort St. John RCMP said 31-year-old Nicole Andrus and her infant son, Krew Gordon, were reported missing on July 16 — but they haven’t been seen since a week earlier on July 9.

“Nicole has not been seen in person since July 9, and it is out of character for her to be out of contact with her family,” Cpl. Brett Urano, an RCMP spokesperson, said in a release.

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He said that previously Nicole was in contact with her family by phone but had not been seen in person.

Police said they and their family are concerned for the wellbeing of the mother and infant.

Police believe Nicole and Krew may be travelling in a green 2003 Ford Expedition SUV bearing British Columbia licence plate RK3 60C.

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“We are asking anyone who has seen Nicole, Krew, or the vehicle they may be travelling in to contact police immediately.”

Andrus, 31, is described as five-foot-seven and weighs 135 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.

31 years old

Caucasian female

170 cm (5 feet, 7 inches)

61 kg (135 lbs)

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

Anyone who sees the mother and son, or the green Ford SUV, is asked not to approach them and instead contact the Fort St. John RCMP immediately at 250-787-8140.

For those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).