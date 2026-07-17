2 kids from northern Alberta still missing, mom and her partner wanted for abduction

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The subjects of an Amber Alert issued 10 days ago in northern Alberta are still missing and on the run, RCMP said in an update on Friday.

On July 7, six-year-old Lanakai Morrison was taken by his 35-year-old biological mother, Krista Morrison, from the hamlet of Valhalla Centre, near Beaverlodge in northern Alberta’s Grande Prairie region.

Lanakai was believed to be with his mom, her partner Daniel Ludwig, and their four-year-old son Karl Morrison, who is Lanakai’s half-brother.

Morrison and Ludwig are both wanted by RCMP for abduction in contravention of a custody/parenting order, police said.

Timeline of events

There have been a number of sightings in British Columbia, police said.

Police said Lanakai was spotted on July 8 in Ft. St. John B.C., but police were not able to track the child down.

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The Amber Alert was issued the next day, but cancelled about 24 hours later when RCMP said there was “no reasonable expectation the public, in Alberta, will be able to action the instructions in the alert.” (Scroll down to see the criteria for alerts.)

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The foursome was initially believed to be travelling in a 2015 Toyota Tundra with Alberta licence plate CTN9517, however on July 9 RCMP said the truck was found by police and the foursome were believed to have switched vehicles.

RCMP believe they switched to a 2006 Red Ford F350 with Alberta licence plate CXW8820, which has a lift and larger tires.

In an update Friday, the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said it still needs the public’s help to find Lanakai and Karl, who are believed to still be with the two adults.

They are believed to either still driving the Red Ford F350 or may have switched to driving a motorhome.

Police said there’s been indications the foursome was at some point in the south-central B.C. Okanagan Valley area near Vernon, possibly travelling east towards the Kootenays.

They are very mobile and could be in northern B.C., the Yukon or Alberta, police said.

Descriptions

Lanakai Morrison, six, is described as having a slight build and long, brown hair and brown eyes.

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Karl Morrison, four, has blonde hair.

Thirty-five-year-old Krista Morrison is five-feet-eight-inches tall with a medium build. She has long, dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Thirty-five-year-old Daniel Ludwig is five-feet-11-inches tall and has a large build. He also has brown eyes and brown hair, although police said he may have a bald or shaved head.

Please contact the Beaverlodge RCMP at 780-354-2955, or your local police service, if you have any information on their whereabouts.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or submit a tip online.

Alberta Amber Alerts

Alberta has four criteria that have to be met for an Amber Alert to be activated:

A child or an adult with a proven mental or physical disability has been abducted The child or adult is in danger of serious harm or death There is enough descriptive information to enable the public to identify the: child

adult abductor

mode of transportation There is a reasonable expectation the abductee could be returned, or the abductor could be apprehended

Amber Alerts may include the following information:

Descriptions – suspect, abductee, vehicles

Abduction details – when, where and how the abduction happened

Locations – the last possible location of the suspect or abductee

Directions – which way the suspect may be traveling