Southern Alberta business concerned about copycat website

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Marshall Auto Wreckers has provided vehicle parts to Southern Alberta for decades, but now they are experiencing the modern challenges of a digital copycat.

“I answer probably five to 10 calls a day from people saying that they have either been defrauded or they’re (in the process of being) defrauded,” said John Koller, an employee for Marshall Auto Wreckers.

He says a website, along with several social media pages, have been popping up for almost two years, imitating Marshall Auto Wreckers and causing confusion for his clients.

At times, Koller says people have driven from out of province to pick up products they believed were paid for and ready for them.

“Heartbreaking to get up and race clear across the country to get your car on the road, only to be let down.”

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However, let-downs can be the least of some peoples’ concerns.

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While the business is located outside of Lethbridge, the Lethbridge Police Service did provide some examples of why sites like this can be dangerous to consumers.

“Clicking on fraudulent links that could maybe take you somewhere else, they could maybe input viruses on your computer if you click a link,” said Const. Stephanie Law of the LPS economic crimes unit.

She says it is important to always double-check website URLs, email addresses and phone numbers to see if a business is legitimate.

Law says false websites often misspell links by adding a ‘1’ instead of an ‘l,’ for example.

“The biggest thing is just always confirm who you’re talking to, take the time to make sure you’re talking to the right person, the proper business, you’re on the proper website and just don’t click any links that have been sent to you,” said Law.

For Koller, a brick-and-mortar store is the way to go because then you’ll have your product in hand before transferring cash.

But at the end of the day, he says his customers are his number one priority.

“They’re very good once we’ve pointed out what’s going on — I think they’re more relieved they didn’t give the e-transfer that was asked for. I do my best to direct them to legitimate sources,” said Koller.