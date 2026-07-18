Calgary police release CCTV image in search for missing 11-year-old

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Calgary police have released new images from CCTV footage of an 11-year-old boy who has been missing since Thursday afternoon in the neighbourhood of Thorncliffe.

Parker, 11, is neurodivergent and non-verbal and may become even more scared if confronted by strangers, according to the Calgary Police Service.

The boy was last seen at his day home in the 0 to 100 block of Connaught Drive Northwest sometime between 11:08 a.m. and 11:41 a.m.

Police say some clothing believed to belong to Parker was found around noon in the 0 to 100 block of Northmount Drive Northwest.

On Saturday, police said CCTV footage captured Parker on Thursday at 12:52 p.m. in the 5000 to 6000 block of Travis Crescent Northeast.

“We are hopeful this image will assist the public in recognizing him and provide new information about his whereabouts,” the force said in a news release.

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CCTV footage shows missing 11-year-old boy, Parker, on the day he went missing, the Calgary Police Service says. Calgary Police Service

Parker was last seen shirtless and wearing grey shorts and black noise-cancelling headphones.

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He is described as being about four feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 90 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Since his disappearance, investigators, patrol officers and specialized units have been searching the areas where Parker may have travelled.

“Approximately 30 tips have been received and assessed by investigators. Officers have reviewed, or are currently reviewing, approximately 50 hours of CCTV, residential security camera and dashcam footage,” police added.

“More than 200 CPS members have assisted in the search effort. And officers have conducted door to door inquires in all the surrounding communities and continue to canvas the area.”

As well, about 120 trained search volunteers are assisting with the operations in northwest Calgary on Saturday.

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“Members of the public may continue to see a significant police and search presence in these communities, including our Air Support Unit, Mounted Patrol Team, Mountain Bike Unit, Canine Unit, patrol officers, investigators and trained search volunteers,” police said.

The public is asked to check their properties, including garages, sheds, hot tubs and under decks. As well, residents can check their security camera footage and be “observant while travelling through their communities, including parks, pathways, green spaces and alleys.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 403-266-1234 or by submitting it online.