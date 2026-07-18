Unifor releases details on tentative agreement with Ford

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Thousands of Canadian auto workers could secure three per cent wage increases every year for the next three if they agree to a new labour contract.

Unifor released details of a proposed collective agreement between its bargaining leads and Ford Motor Company on Saturday.

The union says the deal includes a renewed commitment by Ford to keep its facilities open where Unifor employees work.

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The bargaining team says Ford has also committed to investing more than $1 million into its plants in Windsor and Oakville, Ont.

Union officials say the results of a vote by its members on the agreement will be announced Sunday.

Negotiations began on June 22, coming at a time when deals at all three of the big American automakers were set to expire.

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The union opted to negotiate with Ford first, a move similar to the one it took during the last round of talks in 2023

Unifor officials said they were unavailable to comment until Monday.