Unifor releases details on tentative agreement with Ford

Thousands of Canadian auto workers could secure three per cent wage increases every year for the next three if they agree to a new labour contract.
Unifor released details of a proposed collective agreement between its bargaining leads and Ford Motor Company on Saturday.
The union says the deal includes a renewed commitment by Ford to keep its facilities open where Unifor employees work.
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The bargaining team says Ford has also committed to investing more than $1 million into its plants in Windsor and Oakville, Ont.
Union officials say the results of a vote by its members on the agreement will be announced Sunday.
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Negotiations began on June 22, coming at a time when deals at all three of the big American automakers were set to expire.
The union opted to negotiate with Ford first, a move similar to the one it took during the last round of talks in 2023
Unifor officials said they were unavailable to comment until Monday.
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