Fierté Montréal Pride parade takes over downtown after week of celebrations

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After a week of daily events and celebrations, Pride events are taking over downtown Montreal.

Fierté Montréal is holding its 20th parade, where thousands gathered to watch the festivities.

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Organizers have said they beefed up security after a deadly attack at Berlin Pride last month.

A group of leftist LGBTQ+, known as Wild Pride, is holding a second march starting at 2 p.m.

In a statement, the organizers of Wild Pride said they want to bring Pride back to its roots by protesting corporate sponsorship, police presence and colonialism.