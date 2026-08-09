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Canada

Fierté Montréal Pride parade takes over downtown after week of celebrations

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 9, 2026 2:13 pm
1 min read
Participants pull a rainbow flag along a street during the Pride parade in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. View image in full screen
Participants pull a rainbow flag along a street during the Pride parade in Montreal, Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
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After a week of daily events and celebrations, Pride events are taking over downtown Montreal.

Fierté Montréal is holding its 20th parade, where thousands gathered to watch the festivities.

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Organizers have said they beefed up security after a deadly attack at Berlin Pride last month.

A group of leftist LGBTQ+, known as Wild Pride, is holding a second march starting at 2 p.m.

In a statement, the organizers of Wild Pride said they want to bring Pride back to its roots by protesting corporate sponsorship, police presence and colonialism.

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