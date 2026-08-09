Fierté Montréal Pride parade takes over downtown after week of celebrations

After a week of daily events and celebrations, Pride events are taking over downtown Montreal.
Fierté Montréal is holding its 20th parade, where thousands gathered to watch the festivities.
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Organizers have said they beefed up security after a deadly attack at Berlin Pride last month.
A group of leftist LGBTQ+, known as Wild Pride, is holding a second march starting at 2 p.m.
In a statement, the organizers of Wild Pride said they want to bring Pride back to its roots by protesting corporate sponsorship, police presence and colonialism.
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