Ford and Unifor strike tentative deal for three-year labour contract

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A new deal has been struck for a three-year labour contract between a union representing Canadian autoworkers and Ford Motor Co.

The tentative agreement covers roughly 5,000 workers at five plants in southern Ontario and one in Alberta.

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Details are being kept under wraps until they can be presented to union members for ratification.

Negotiations began on June 22, 2026, coming at a time when deals at all three of the big American automakers were set to expire.

The union opted to negotiate with Ford first, a move similar to the one it took during the last round of talks in 2023.

Negotiations with Stellantis and General Motors are expected to begin after the Ford agreement is ratified.