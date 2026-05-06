9 women come forward to Edmonton police over date rape investigation, more charges laid

Send this page to someone via email

More charges have been laid against an Edmonton man accused of drugging and raping women he met on several popular dating apps, and police believe there may be more survivors dating back as much as five years.

Five additional women have come forward in the ongoing sexual assault investigation since police first released information about it at the end of March, bringing the known number of complainants to nine.

The accused is now facing new charges and Edmonton Police Service (EPS) investigators believe there may be even more complainants, dating back to 2021.

“We know that coming forward can take immense courage, and for many people, it may take time,” said Staff Sgt. Brian McGuigan of the EPS sexual assault section.

“Our investigators are committed to approaching every report with compassion, dignity and care, and we encourage anyone with information, no matter how long ago the incident occurred, to reach out.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you believe you were harmed, you are not alone. “ Share this on X Click to share quote on X: "If you believe you were harmed, you are not alone. "

The investigation began when EPS said it received a sexual assault report in April 2025 involving a woman who met a man through a dating app.

Get breaking National news Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Since then, police said other women have come forward with similar stories.

1:43 Edmonton man accused of drugging, sexually assaulting women from dating apps

In several separate incidents, the accused and the complainants matched and began talking on online dating apps such as Facebook Dating, Bumble and Tinder.

The women were later invited to the suspect’s home, where EPS said investigators believe the suspect drugged and sexually assaulted them.

On Tuesday, March 17, police arrested William McMullin, 56, and charged him with offences including sexual assault, administering a stupefying substance, assault with a weapon, voyeurism, assault, mischief under $5,000, intimidation, unlawful confinement, and criminal harassment.

Story continues below advertisement

After the five additional women came forward to share their experiences, 10 more of the above-mentioned criminal charges have been laid.

In total, McMillin is facing 22 charges and investigators believe he may have offended in both Calgary and Edmonton.

McMullin is currently being held in remand and his next court date is May 22.

A man on LinkedIn with the same name, who appears to be the same person pictured in the EPS news release, has run a child welfare organization for more than two decades in Edmonton.

The organization’s website said it began operating as a child welfare agency in the early 2000s and partnered with children’s services.

The Edmonton Police Service would not confirm McMullin’s career information and deferred to Alberta Children and Family Services, who provided a statement.

“We cannot comment on the specifics of this case since the matter is before the courts. We will work with police and assist with their investigation in any way required,” said a spokesperson for the children’s service ministry.

“The safety and well-being of children or youth is always our number one priority. When we are made aware of concerns, we assess the situation and take the necessary steps to protect them.”

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who believes they may have been victimized by McMullin is asked to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone.