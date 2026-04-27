Calgary police ask for public help identifying Fish Creek sex assault suspect

Calgary police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man accused of sexually assaulting two women in southeast Calgary earlier this month.
Police said that on April 20 at around 5:30 p.m., a woman was jogging in Fish Creek Park near Mallard Point, which is located just south of the Sue Higgins pedestrian bridge, when she was sexually assaulted by a man who was riding an e-scooter.
Investigators believe the man had been observing the woman near the on-site public washrooms before the incident occurred.
The man then left the area, riding the e-scooter towards the community of Douglasdale.
Police believe he is the same person responsible for sexually assaulting another woman in the park approximately 20 minutes earlier.
He is described as being in his late teens to early 20s and approximately six feet tall with blonde hair. He was wearing black pants, a red hooded sweatshirt with the hood pulled up over his head and had a white backpack with colourful spots.
He was also playing loud music on a speaker while riding the e-scooter.
“Its quite annoying when you think of someone’s degenerate behaviour affecting all the things we love doing — walking in your park, running in your park,” said CPS Insp. Scott Neilson, who also has some advice for other park users.
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“Not to victim blame in any way, shape or form because these people did absolutely nothing wrong, but where you can, take a buddy if you can, if you are wearing earbuds when you’re running, make sure they aren’t at a volume so loud that you can’t be aware of your surroundings, maybe let someone know where you are going before you leave, share your location perhaps, and if you feel uncomfortable or you think someone is down there doing something suspicious, by all means, call us right away,” Nielson added.
Police are asking anyone who may have information about the suspect to call them at 403-266-1234.
Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.
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