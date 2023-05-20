Calgary firefighters extinguish 2 fires in Fish Creek Park

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary firefighters quickly extinguished two fires in Fish Creek Park on Friday evening.

Both started around 8:20 p.m. but were quickly extinguished with the help of rain in the area, according to a Calgary Fire Department spokesperson.

One fire was off Canyon Meadows Drive west of Macleod Trail and the other was in Midnapore off Midridge Drive, the CFD spokesperson added.

Crews were put on fire watch shortly after and investigators were trying to determine the causes of the fires on Friday evening.

The two fires were not related, the CFD said.