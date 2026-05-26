Verdict expected for man charged with manslaughter in Edmonton police officers’ death

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A judge is to decide today whether Dennis Okeymow is guilty of manslaughter for selling a rifle that was later used to kill police.

The 21-year-old is on trial in Edmonton Court of King’s Bench relating to the deaths in 2023 of police constables Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan.

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The officers were responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment building when they were ambushed and shot to death by 16-year-old Roman Shewchuk.

Shewchuk then killed himself.

The Crown prosecutor says there must be accountability for selling a weapon to a minor knowing some harm could result.

Okeymow’s lawyer says his client is being scapegoated for a tragedy despite not pulling the trigger.