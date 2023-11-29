EPS to speak about charges laid in March deaths of 2 Edmonton police officers

Send this page to someone via email

The Edmonton Police Service (EPS) will be giving information Wednesday afternoon about charges laid in the line-of-duty deaths of Const. Brett Ryan and Const. Travis Jordan.

On Wednesday at 1:30 p.m., acting deputy chief Nicole Chapdelaine and Staff Sgt. Eric Stewart will provide comments and answer questions.

When the two EPS officers were shot and killed during a call on March 16, the 16-year-old suspect took his own life and his 55-year-old mother was injured.

Police previously said the officers were responding to a domestic violence call at Baywood Apartments near 114 Avenue and 132 Street near Westmount Mall.

The two officers were met outside the complex by the suspect’s mother, who had called 911.

After meeting the mother outside, the two officers went up to the suite where she lived with a 73-year-old man and their 16-year-old son.

As soon as they arrived at the suite at 12:47 a.m., both officers were shot multiple times by the 16-year-old and were “immediately incapacitated,” EPS said.

Police said neither officer had time to draw and fire their own guns and they never made it inside the apartment.

A struggle reportedly ensued between the mother and son over the gun, and the suspect shot his mom before turning the weapon on himself, taking his own life.

The mother was sent to hospital in critical condition.

Jordan, 35, had been with EPS for 8.5 years, and Ryan, 30, had been with the service for 5.5 years.

“The Edmonton Police Service has been marked by a really unthinkable and horrific tragedy as two of our members have died in the line of duty,” Chief Dale McFee said on March 16.

“I can’t tell you how devastated we are by their loss,” the police chief said. “We know that their family and friends, their family, their entire community will be profoundly impacted by this incident.”