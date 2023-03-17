Edmonton Police Service to provide update on shooting deaths of 2 officers Friday afternoon

Send this page to someone via email

Officials with the Edmonton Police Service have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the deaths of two of the force’s members a day earlier.

Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan died after being shot early Thursday morning while responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment building in the Inglewood neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Father-to-be and ‘snow angel’: Slain Edmonton officers Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan remembered

Police say the shooter was a teen who died of what they suspect was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The teenage suspect’s mother is in hospital with serious injuries.

Devin Laforce, the deputy chief of the EPS’ investigations bureau, is scheduled to speak at a news conference at 3 p.m. local time. Laforce will be joined by Shane Perka, the superintendent of the criminal investigations division.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE:Man who let Edmonton police into apartment building recalls deadly shooting

On Friday, the City of Edmonton began allowing citizens to pay their respects to Ryan and Jordan by signing condolence books that have been set up at city hall.

More to come…