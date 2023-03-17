Menu

Canada

Edmonton Police Service to provide update on shooting deaths of 2 officers Friday afternoon

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted March 17, 2023 2:32 pm
Click to play video: 'Edmonton police continue to investigate 2 officer deaths as community grieves'
Edmonton police continue to investigate 2 officer deaths as community grieves
WATCH ABOVE: Memorials formed Thursday evening for Const. Brett Ryan, 30, and Const. Travis Jordan, 35, who were fatally shot responding to a domestic violence call in north-central Edmonton. Global News has learned Ryan's pregnant wife was at the hospital when he was brought in, and now his mother is sharing her heart wrenching grief. Sarah Komadina has more from the scene.
Officials with the Edmonton Police Service have scheduled a news conference for Friday afternoon to provide an update on the investigation into the deaths of two of the force’s members a day earlier.

Constables Brett Ryan and Travis Jordan died after being shot early Thursday morning while responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment building in the Inglewood neighbourhood.

READ MORE: Father-to-be and ‘snow angel’: Slain Edmonton officers Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan remembered

Police say the shooter was a teen who died of what they suspect was a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The teenage suspect’s mother is in hospital with serious injuries.

Devin Laforce, the deputy chief of the EPS’ investigations bureau, is scheduled to speak at a news conference at 3 p.m. local time. Laforce will be joined by Shane Perka, the superintendent of the criminal investigations division.

READ MORE:Man who let Edmonton police into apartment building recalls deadly shooting

On Friday, the City of Edmonton began allowing citizens to pay their respects to Ryan and Jordan by signing condolence books that have been set up at city hall.

More to come…

Click to play video: 'Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan latest police officers to be killed on duty in Edmonton'
Travis Jordan and Brett Ryan latest police officers to be killed on duty in Edmonton
