2 Edmonton police officers shot and killed Thursday morning

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed that two police officers were killed while responding to a call early Thursday morning.

Multiple sources told Global News the officers were fatally shot.

There was a large police presence near the Baywood Apartments, northwest of central Edmonton — stretching between 114 and 111 avenues and 132 Street.

The police scene, just east of Groat Road, included several police vehicles and an area outside an apartment building was taped off.

Witnesses told Global News police arrived at around 1 a.m.

Police have not provided details about the call.

EPS Chief Dale McFee and other officials are scheduled to make an address at 10 a.m.

In a message shared on Twitter, the president of the Vancouver police union shared condolences after two officers were fatally shot.

Our hearts are broken as we hear news of the murder of two @edmontonpolice officers @YEGPA last night. On behalf of all our members of the BC Police Association we send our heartfelt condolences. Our thoughts and prayers are with all family, friends, and colleagues. #herosinlife pic.twitter.com/Xm3X4ANPPk — Ralph Kaisers (@rkaisers_VPU) March 16, 2023

