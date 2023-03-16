Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

2 Edmonton police officers shot and killed Thursday morning

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted March 16, 2023 9:25 am
Click to play video: 'Large Edmonton police presence at 114 Ave and 132 Street'
Large Edmonton police presence at 114 Ave and 132 Street
There was a large police presence northwest of central Edmonton Thursday morning. Several police vehicles and police tape around an apartment near 114 Avenue and 132 Street.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

The Edmonton Police Service confirmed that two police officers were killed while responding to a call early Thursday morning.

Multiple sources told Global News the officers were fatally shot.

There was a large police presence near the Baywood Apartments, northwest of central Edmonton — stretching between 114 and 111 avenues and 132 Street.

The police scene, just east of Groat Road, included several police vehicles and an area outside an apartment building was taped off.

Witnesses told Global News police arrived at around 1 a.m.

Police have not provided details about the call.

EPS Chief Dale McFee and other officials are scheduled to make an address at 10 a.m.

Read more: 4 deaths among rash of violent crimes over New Year’s weekend in Edmonton

Story continues below advertisement

In a message shared on Twitter, the president of the Vancouver police union shared condolences after two officers were fatally shot.

Trending Now

More to come… 

More on Canada
Edmonton policeedmonton police serviceEdmonton crimePolice ShootingWestmountGroat RoadInglewoodEdmonton violencepolice officers killedEdmonton apartment
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers