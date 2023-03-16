Constable Daniel Woodall School honours 2 fallen officers in Edmonton

Send this page to someone via email

Eight years ago, Edmonton became a sea of blue as ribbons were strung from trees, poles, bridges and surfaces across the city to honour Const. Daniel Woodall.

On Thursday, the southwest school named after the last officer to die in the line of duty once more strung up ribbons — this time, in solidarity for the newest Edmonton Police Service officers to join that short, but devastating list of police who died serving their community.

Overnight Thursday, Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan were killed on the job while responding to a domestic violence call in west-central Edmonton.

Woodall died on June 8, 2015, while a member of the hate crimes unit and attempting to make an arrest at a home in the west end Callingwood area.

The 35-year-old officer was shot through the door of a home. Another officer, a southwest division patrol member, was shot in the lower back but survived.

The suspect took his own life. The house he was in was set ablaze and burned to the ground as dozens of police vehicles, ambulances and fire trucks rushed to the scene.

In the years since, Woodall has been honoured at two locations in Edmonton: at a park in the southwest Terwillegar area, where he lived with his wife and two young sons, and also on the other side of Anthony Henday Drive.

View image in full screen Const. Daniel Woodall School, named after the last Edmonton Police Service officer who died in the line of duty in 2015, strung blue ribbons and changed their school sign in solidarity for Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan, who were killed on the job Thursday, March 16, 2023. Global News

There, in the Windermere area, sits Constable Daniel Woodall School, which is clad in blue, yellow and black siding that mirrors the colours of the Edmonton Police Service.

On Thursday afternoon, blue ribbons were woven into the fence along the school yard and the school changed their sign in solidarity.

“Constable Daniel Woodall School shares condolences with Edmonton police,” it said.

View image in full screen Const. Daniel Woodall School, named after the last Edmonton Police Service officer who died in the line of duty in 2015, strung blue ribbons and changed their school sign in solidarity for Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan, who were killed on the job Thursday, March 16, 2023. Global News

His widow Claire provided a statement Thursday.

“I’m heartbroken to hear the news of two officers sadly taken today in the line of duty,” the statement reads.

“It has understandably brought back painful memories.

"I'm saddened to think these same feelings will be shared by the fallen officers' families again today."

“Thoughts and prayers go out to all involved, and of course our extended EPS family,” reads the statement, signed by Claire, Gabe and Callen Woodall.

View image in full screen Const. Daniel Woodall School, named after the last Edmonton Police Service officer who died in the line of duty in 2015, strung blue ribbons and changed their school sign in solidarity for Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan, who were killed on the job Thursday, March 16, 2023. Global News

A similar ribbon initiative saw white ribbons placed around St. Albert after RCMP Const. David Wynn was shot in January 2015.

It’s not yet known what sort of memorial might come from Thursday’s tragedy.

Const. Travis Jordan, 35, and Const. Brett Ryan, 30, were killed while responding to a domestic violence call at an apartment complex in the Inglewood neighbourhood.

The two constables responded to a domestic violence situation at the Baywood Apartment building at 114 Avenue and 132 Street at 12:47 a.m. Thursday.

Sources told Global News the suspect was 16 or 17 years old and the female victim is his mother.

She suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital, where she remains in serious but stable condition.

Jordan and Ryan join Woodall and seven other men to die while serving the Edmonton Police Service.

On June 25, 1990, Const. Ezio Faraone was shot and killed while pursuing suspects in an armed robbery. Faraone — who was assigned to a Tactical Team Unit — spotted a bank robbery suspect vehicle in an alley near 124 Street and 118 Avenue.

He saw one suspect, but another was hidden in the backseat, got out of the vehicle, pulled out a sawed-off shotgun and killed Faraone. A downtown park was named in honour of Faraone, who was just 33 years old when he died.

On July 2, 1959, Sgt. Malcolm Groat Finlayson Jack died from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle collision. While on route to a fire alarm, the police vehicle in which he was a passenger was struck at 93 Street and 104 Avenue by a fire truck responding to the same alarm.

On November 24, 1956, Const. David Anthony Romano, driving to a domestic dispute complaint, collided with a truck travelling on the wrong side of Mill Creek Bridge east of 96 Street on Whyte Avenue. Romano was killed instantly.

During a violent windstorm on May 8, 1955, Const. George Donnelly was dispatched to a call of a downed power line on Saskatchewan Drive and 102 Street. He was electrocuted when he came in contact with a 4000-volt power line.

View image in full screen Const. Daniel Woodall School, named after the last Edmonton Police Service officer who died in the line of duty in 2015, strung blue ribbons and changed their school sign in solidarity for Const. Travis Jordan and Const. Brett Ryan, who were killed on the job Thursday, March 16, 2023. Global News

On December 5, 1949, while attempting to start a stalled police vehicle at 106 Street and Princess Elizabeth Avenue, Const. George Rowley Vaughan fell, struck his head, and died shortly thereafter.

On August 30, 1919, Const. William Leslie Nixon was walking his beat near 104 Avenue and 101 Street, and approached a suspicious man loitering by the Twin City Transfer Company. When questioned, the stranger pulled a revolver from his jacket, opened fire and fled. Cst. Nixon died in hospital.

On October 17, 1918, Const. Frank Beevers and two other officers went to the Northern Hotel to arrest a fugitive wanted for the robbery and murder of a local businessman. While attempting to apprehend the fleeing man, Beevers was shot, and died a short time later.