4th youth charged with murder in killing of 16-year-old outside Halifax mall

Police in Halifax have charged a fourth youth with second-degree murder in the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach.

Al Marrach died in hospital on April 22 after he was found injured in a parking garage at the Halifax Shopping Centre.

In a release Wednesday, Halifax Regional Police said investigators arrested a 16-year-old who was previously arrested and released the day Al Marrach died.

The youth was scheduled to appear in Halifax Youth Justice Court Thursday to face one count of second-degree murder.

Police responded to a report of an injured person in the Halifax Shopping Centre parking lot on April 22, 2024. The injured male youth, who was later identified as 16-year-old Ahmad Al Marrach, was taken to hospital where he later died. Provided/Al Marrach family

Two 14-year-olds — a boy and a girl — were charged with second-degree murder last Thursday and appeared in court Friday, where their bail hearing was set for May 13.

And another 16-year-old, who was also arrested and released the day of Al Marrach’s death, was re-arrested charged with second-degree murder Monday.

In an interview, Halifax Regional Police spokesperson Const. John MacLeod said police are not looking for additional suspects at this time.

However, he said they are investigating a complaint against people who identified the youths accused of murdering Al Marrach, which is illegal under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Al Marrach and his family came to Halifax in 2016 as Syrian refugees. His parents have told Global News that they struggled to find a footing in their new country, and their children have experienced violence in schools.

His father, Maher Al Marrach, said the family wants justice for their son.

“I want the person who killed my son to be judged like someone who has full awareness and full cognitive abilities,” he said, speaking thorugh an Arabic interpreter.