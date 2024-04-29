3rd person charged with murder in death of teen outside Halifax mall

A third teen has been charged in connection with the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach.
Al Marrach died in hospital on April 22 after he was found injured in a parking garage at the Halifax Shopping Centre.
Later that day, officers arrested two 16-year-olds who were later released without charges in relation to the homicide investigation.
Police have re-arrested one of those teens, who is now facing one count of second-degree murder and will appear in court Monday afternoon.
Last week, two 14-year-olds — a boy and a girl — appeared in youth court. They are also charged with second-degree murder.
Al Marrach and his family came to Halifax in 2016 as Syrian refugees. During a memorial held this past weekend, his friend Nooman Hussain told the crowd of about 50 people that Al Marrach was a generous friend who will be greatly missed.
“I still can’t process any of this. It feels like it’s not real,” Hussain said. “Ahmad taught me valuable things and was a valuable member of this community.”
Halifax Regional Police say their investigation into the teen’s death is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020.
