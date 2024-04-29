Menu

Crime

3rd person charged with murder in death of teen outside Halifax mall

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 29, 2024 12:28 pm
1 min read
Hundreds mourn 16-year-old Halifax homicide victim
Hundreds of people gathered at a Halifax-area mosque to mourn the death of a 16-year-old the police have identified as the victim of a homicide. Members of the Muslim community are grappling with grief and anger as they push for answers. Amber Fryday reports.
A third teen has been charged in connection with the death of 16-year-old Ahmad Maher Al Marrach.

Al Marrach died in hospital on April 22 after he was found injured in a parking garage at the Halifax Shopping Centre.

Later that day, officers arrested two 16-year-olds who were later released without charges in relation to the homicide investigation.

Police have re-arrested one of those teens, who is now facing one count of second-degree murder and will appear in court Monday afternoon.

Last week, two 14-year-olds — a boy and a girl — appeared in youth court. They are also charged with second-degree murder.

Two youth accused in Halifax homicide appear in court
Al Marrach and his family came to Halifax in 2016 as Syrian refugees. During a memorial held this past weekend, his friend Nooman Hussain told the crowd of about 50 people that Al Marrach was a generous friend who will be greatly missed.

“I still can’t process any of this. It feels like it’s not real,” Hussain said. “Ahmad taught me valuable things and was a valuable member of this community.”

Halifax Regional Police say their investigation into the teen’s death is ongoing and are asking anyone with information to call 902-490-5020.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

