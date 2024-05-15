Menu

Crime

Cold case: Arrest made 10 years after woman killed on bike path south of Montreal

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted May 15, 2024 9:33 am
1 min read
Dalcourt's brother holds a picture of her. View image in full screen
Jenique Dalcourt's brother holds a picture of her. Domenic Fazioli/Global News
Ten years after the brutal murder of a young woman on a bike path, Longueuil police have arrested 35- year-old Michael Mcduff-Jalbert.

The arrest comes after what police described Wednesday as a “complex nine-year investigation” into the death of Jenique Dalcourt.

Mcduff-Jalbert is facing a charge of first-degree murder in connection to the killing of the young woman in 2014.

Dalcourt, 23, was killed on a bike path as she walked home from work alone on an October night.

According to police reports at the time, she was repeatedly hit in the head with a metal bar. She died in hospital.

Mcduff-Jalbert was 26 at the time of the attack. He was allegedly the one who called police to report the incident.

He was arrested shortly after by police and again in 2015. In both cases all charges were dropped due to a lack of evidence, according to the Quebec’s Crown prosecutor’s office.

Investigators told reporters Wednesday they could not divulge the information that led to the most recent arrest.

“We cannot disclose information nor explain in detail what lead to the arrest in order not to jeopardize the judicial process,” Longueuil police chief inspector Pierre Duquette said.

