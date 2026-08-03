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Crime

4 dead, several injured after multi-vehicle crash along Stoney Trail: police

By Craig Momney Global News
Posted August 3, 2026 12:55 pm
1 min read
Stoney Trail Fatal Crash View image in full screen
Officers with the Calgary police Traffic Unit investigate after a deadly crash along Stoney Trail on Sunday night. Craig Momney / Global News
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Four people are dead and several others were injured after a crash involving a vehicle that police say was driving the wrong way along Stoney Trail Sunday night.

It happened around 11 p.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway, just south of Glenmore Trail.

According to police, a vehicle was travelling southbound in the northbound lanes when it collided with multiple vehicles.

Stoney Trail fatal crash View image in full screen
An image of a vehicle that was involved in a deadly crash along Stoney Trail on Sunday. Craig Momney / Global News

Emergency Health Services Alberta tells Global News that three vehicles were involved in the collision.

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In a release, Calgary Fire says upon arrival its crews found two of those vehicles engulfed in flames and at that point, “crews immediately initiated an aggressive fire attack while simultaneously conducting rapid searches of the involved vehicles and providing emergency care to those who could be reached.”

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It’s unknown how many people were in the vehicles that caught fire, but paramedics have confirmed that a total of four occupants were declared dead at the scene.

Paramedics say the third vehicle had four people inside who were all taken to hospital. Two adults were transported to Foothills Hospital while two children were taken to Alberta Children’s Hospital. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The Calgary Police Traffic Unit is investigating.

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