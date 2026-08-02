Two injured, one in custody in shooting on Calgary LRT platform: police

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Two people were injured Saturday night as an argument on the platform of a Calgary LRT station erupted in gunfire, police say.

The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on the Victoria Park/Stampede station platform, just outside the BMO Centre.

Police say the argument was between three people riding on the LRT. The trio exited the train at the Victoria/Stampede station, at which point one of them pulled a gun and shot the other two before fleeing the scene.

View image in full screen Officers with the Calgary Police investigate a shooting Saturday night on the Victoria Park/Stampede LRT platform. Craig Momney / Global News

A passerby told Global News he heard approximately six shots.

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Both victims were taken to Foothills Hospital, one in life-threatening condition but they have since been upgraded to stable condition.

Police say the alleged shooter was found in the downtown area and arrested without incident.