Two injured, one in custody in shooting on Calgary LRT platform: police

Two people were injured Saturday night as an argument on the platform of a Calgary LRT station erupted in gunfire, police say.
The shooting happened shortly after 8 p.m. on the Victoria Park/Stampede station platform, just outside the BMO Centre.
Police say the argument was between three people riding on the LRT. The trio exited the train at the Victoria/Stampede station, at which point one of them pulled a gun and shot the other two before fleeing the scene.
A passerby told Global News he heard approximately six shots.
Both victims were taken to Foothills Hospital, one in life-threatening condition but they have since been upgraded to stable condition.
Police say the alleged shooter was found in the downtown area and arrested without incident.
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