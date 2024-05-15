Slovakia’s prime minister reportedly shot and in hospital

Send this page to someone via email

Slovakia’s Prime Minister Robert Fico has been shot and taken to hospital, according to local media reports being cited by Reuters, The Associated Press and the BBC.

The deputy speaker of Slovakia’s Parliament, Lubos Blaha, confirmed the shooting during a parliamentary session and adjourned proceedings until further notice, independent Slovak news agency TASR reported.

The populist leader was reportedly shot after leaving a meeting with supporters in the town of Handlova, about 150 kilometres northeast of the capital Bratislava, according to TA3, another private broadcaster.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

The Associated Press said TA3 reported that Fico was hit in the stomach after four shots were fired outside the House of Culture in the town of Handlova.

The station also reported police detained a suspect and sealed the area.

A Reuters witness said he heard several shots and that he saw a man being detained by police. The Reuters witness said he saw security officials pushing someone into a car and driving off.

Story continues below advertisement

The government office could not immediately be reached for comment, Reuters reported.

More to come

— with files from Reuters and The Associated Press