Manhunt underway in France after gunmen ambush prison van, kill guards, free inmate

Send this page to someone via email

At least two French prison guards were shot dead and three others seriously injured on Tuesday after heavily armed men ambushed a prison van to free an inmate, French police said, triggering a major manhunt.

The orchestrated attack, which comes amid rising drug-linked violence across Europe, took place Tuesday morning at a toll booth in Incarville in northern France. The inmate and the attackers escaped, police said.

Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin said a major manhunt had been launched.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

“All means are being used to find these criminals. On my instructions, several hundred police officers and gendarmes were mobilized,” he wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Justice Minister Éric Dupond-Moretti said two of the injured officers were in a particularly critical state.

“Absolutely everything will be done to find the perpetrators of this despicable crime,” he told BFM TV.

Story continues below advertisement

“These are people for whom life means nothing. They will be arrested, judged and punished according to the crime they committed.”

Images on social media showed at least two men in balaclavas carrying rifles circling near an SUV that was in flames. The SUV appeared to have been rammed into the front of the prison van.

Drug crime has spiraled across Europe, which has been flooded with cocaine in recent years. Marseille has been the epicenter of France’s gang violence, with a particularly violent war between trafficking clans.

Local media reports named the fugitive inmate as 30-year-old Mohamed Amra.

A French police source said he was suspected of ordering a murder in Marseille, and had ties to the city’s powerful “Blacks” gang.