Suspect sought in hate-motivated assault case, Toronto police say

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Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they allege was involved in a hate-motivated assault earlier this month.

It’s reported the suspect approached a victim on Sept. 5 at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East. The victim was draped in a Palestinian flag.

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In what police say was an unprovoked interaction, the suspect pushed the victim while making anti-immigrant comments.

The man then fled the area and was last seen walking southbound on Yonge.

Police describe the suspect as 55 to 60 years old, approximately 6-foot, with a heavy build. He was clean-shaven and wearing a grey shirt with “JUST DO IT” writing, green shorts, beige baseball hat and grey running shoes.

Police have released images of the suspect and are asking people to contact police at 416-808-3500 if they have any information that may identify the man. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers.