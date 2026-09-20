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Crime

Suspect sought in hate-motivated assault case, Toronto police say

By Sean Previl Global News
Posted September 20, 2026 10:43 am
1 min read
Toronto police have released this image of the suspect in a hate-motivated assault that occurred on Sept. 5, 2026. View image in full screen
Toronto police have released this image of the suspect in a hate-motivated assault that occurred on Sept. 5, 2026. Toronto Police Services
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Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man they allege was involved in a hate-motivated assault earlier this month.

It’s reported the suspect approached a victim on Sept. 5 at approximately 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of Yonge Street and Sheppard Avenue East. The victim was draped in a Palestinian flag.

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In what police say was an unprovoked interaction, the suspect pushed the victim while making anti-immigrant comments.

The man then fled the area and was last seen walking southbound on Yonge.

Police describe the suspect as 55 to 60 years old, approximately 6-foot, with a heavy build. He was clean-shaven and wearing a grey shirt with “JUST DO IT” writing, green shorts, beige baseball hat and grey running shoes.

Police have released images of the suspect and are asking people to contact police at 416-808-3500 if they have any information that may identify the man. Anonymous tips can also be made to Crime Stoppers.

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