Chilling 911 call played at jury trial for Ajax man charged with girlfriend’s murder

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The 911 call placed from Kyle Severin’s phone on the night of March 30, 2024, before Jennifer Polak’s body was found in Severin’s basement apartment in Ajax, was played in an Oshawa courtroom Friday.

The male voice, sounding frantic, tells the call-taker he is at 14 Hillman Dr. and claims there were “a bunch of guys” in his house and that his girlfriend was dead in the bedroom. The man then makes a comment about fighting them off and says there is blood everywhere. The caller also says he is afraid to turn on the lights because he is afraid of getting shot. When asked how his girlfriend died, the caller responds, “she got sliced up.”

A series of disturbing text exchanges between the couple dating back to February 2023 was also shown in court.

Severin, 37, who is on trial for second-degree murder and has pleaded not guilty, repeatedly accuses Polak of cheating on him and degrades her. Polak replies that she loves him, is concerned he has been drinking and tells him to stop harassing her.

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“Can’t wait until you read all of these while you’re sober,” writes Polak.

“Threaten me ever again, I’ll leave you in the f—in dust,” replies Severin.

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“No one threatened you,” Polak writes back.

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In subsequent text messages, Severin continues to accuse her of infidelity and asks where she is and who she is with.

Assistant Crown attorney Julie O’Connor told the jury in her opening address last week that Polak and Severin had been in a relationship for several years and that she would often visit him at his basement apartment on Hillman Drive in Ajax.

When the first officer arrived at the apartment after receiving the 911 call, the jury heard that Severin walked out of his bedroom, where Polak’s body was found moments later. Severin had blood on his hands and feet and was immediately arrested.

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Polak, a mother of two who worked at a daycare in Ajax, was found behind the bedroom door.

O’Connor told the jury the evidence will show Polak had been badly beaten and her throat slit, and that two knives were found in the bedroom with blood and DNA from both Severin and Polak on the handles and blades.

The jury heard investigators also located drug paraphernalia, including a rolled-up five-dollar bill containing residue and what appeared to be a makeshift bong. Testing would later reveal the presence of cocaine on the items.

O’Connor said in her opening address that the evidence will demonstrate Polak was concerned about Severin’s mental health and substance abuse. She told others that she feared him, said he was acting unpredictably and expressed that she did not want to be around him when he was not sober.

O’Connor said Polak made her concerns known to Severin’s mother and to Severin himself.

On the night Polak was killed, O’Connor said Severin texted her that he was concerned the two had not been intimate in a while. Polak responded that she was stressed about his behaviour, his drug use and his well-being.

At 6:55 p.m. on March 30, 2024, Severin sent Polak a text message asking, “can we just enjoy our evening?”

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Polak responded: “If you’re sober.”

O’Connor told the jury that evidence will be presented that Polak had told others she had decided to end her relationship with Severin and intended to do so after she helped him move out of 14 Hillman Dr. on March 31, 2024.

The Crown told the jury it will establish beyond a reasonable doubt that Severin is responsible for the injuries that caused Polak’s death and that his actions in killing the 45-year-old woman were deliberate and intentional.

The trial continues.