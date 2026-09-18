Alberta children who were subject of Amber Alert found safe in B.C.

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Two children from Alberta who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C. in July have been found safe.

Alberta RCMP provided an update on Friday, confirming the boys were found in B.C. on Thursday.

“They were located on a rural property in West Kelowna,” Staff/Sgt. Derrick Gladdish with the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said on Friday.

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“They were in good health, seemed to be happy young children. They did not seem to be in any sort of distress when they were apprehended.”

An Amber Alert was issued in early July after Mounties said the boys were taken from Valhalla Centre, an Alberta hamlet roughly 63 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.

Amber Alerts were also issued in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories but were later cancelled while Mounties continued to investigate

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Two individuals have been arrested on warrants for contravening a custody order.

The children will be transferred to the custody of Alberta Children and Family Services.

-with files from The Canadian Press