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Crime

Alberta children who were subject of Amber Alert found safe in B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 18, 2026 4:09 pm
1 min read
RCMP pin View image in full screen
An RCMP logo is seen on the shoulder of a superintendent during a news conference in this file photo. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press
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Two children from Alberta who were the subject of an Amber Alert in B.C. in July have been found safe.

Alberta RCMP provided an update on Friday, confirming the boys were found in B.C. on Thursday.

“They were located on a rural property in West Kelowna,” Staff/Sgt. Derrick Gladdish with the Alberta RCMP Major Crimes Unit said on Friday.

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“They were in good health, seemed to be happy young children. They did not seem to be in any sort of distress when they were apprehended.”

An Amber Alert was issued in early July after Mounties said the boys were taken from Valhalla Centre, an Alberta hamlet roughly 63 kilometres northwest of Grande Prairie.

Amber Alerts were also issued in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories but were later cancelled while Mounties continued to investigate

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Two individuals have been arrested on warrants for contravening a custody order.

The children will be transferred to the custody of Alberta Children and Family Services.

-with files from The Canadian Press

 

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