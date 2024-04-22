Menu

Crime

Halifax homicide: Youth dead, 2 arrested after incident outside mall

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted April 22, 2024 7:26 pm
1 min read
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a homicide, after an injured youth found at the Halifax Shopping Centre parking lot died in hospital. View image in full screen
Halifax Regional Police were called to the parking lot at 7001 Mumford Road just after 5 p.m. on April 22, 2024. - Global News photo. Global News
Halifax Regional Police say they are investigating a homicide after an injured youth was found at a Halifax Shopping Centre parking lot, and later died in hospital.

Police say officers were called to 7001 Mumford Road just after 5 p.m. Monday.

“Officers located a male youth who was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries,” police said in a news release on Monday night.

“Officers arrested two suspects at approximately 5:25 p.m. on a Halifax Transit Bus in the area of North St in Halifax.”

Police have not released the ages of the victim or suspects.

Police say the investigation is still in its early stages and more details will be released when available.

Officers are expected to have a “visible presence” on scene for “an extended period of time.” View image in full screen
Officers are expected to have a “visible presence” on scene for “an extended period of time.” Global News

Anyone with information or video from the area to call police at 902-490-5020.

