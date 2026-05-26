Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Suspect outstanding after 2 men shot on quad on northern Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted May 26, 2026 11:33 am
1 min read
Two men were shot while riding an all-terrain vehicle in northern Manitoba, the RCMP said. View image in full screen
Two men were shot while riding an all-terrain vehicle in northern Manitoba, the RCMP said. David Lipnowski / THE CANADIAN PRESS
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Two men are in hospital, and one has life-threatening injuries, after they were shot while on an all-terrain vehicle on a First Nation in northern Manitoba.

Mounties say they received reports that a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were brought into the nursing station in Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, also known as Pukatawagan.

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.

Get daily National news

Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The two were flown to Winnipeg for further treatment.

An RCMP emergency response team is searching for a suspect.

A shelter in place alert was issued, but police say the First Nation has lifted the lockdown order.

Mathias Colomb is a fly-in community located more than 800 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices