Suspect outstanding after 2 men shot on quad on northern Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

Two men are in hospital, and one has life-threatening injuries, after they were shot while on an all-terrain vehicle on a First Nation in northern Manitoba.
Mounties say they received reports that a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were brought into the nursing station in Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, also known as Pukatawagan.
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The two were flown to Winnipeg for further treatment.
An RCMP emergency response team is searching for a suspect.
A shelter in place alert was issued, but police say the First Nation has lifted the lockdown order.
Mathias Colomb is a fly-in community located more than 800 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.
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