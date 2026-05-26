Suspect outstanding after 2 men shot on quad on northern Manitoba First Nation: RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Two men are in hospital, and one has life-threatening injuries, after they were shot while on an all-terrain vehicle on a First Nation in northern Manitoba.

Mounties say they received reports that a 21-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were brought into the nursing station in Mathias Colomb Cree Nation, also known as Pukatawagan.

Get daily National news Get daily Canada news delivered to your inbox so you'll never miss the day's top stories. Sign up for daily National newsletter Get Started By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The two were flown to Winnipeg for further treatment.

An RCMP emergency response team is searching for a suspect.

A shelter in place alert was issued, but police say the First Nation has lifted the lockdown order.

Mathias Colomb is a fly-in community located more than 800 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.