Calgary police release sketch of suspect in Fish Creek Park sex assaults

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Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in connection with several sexual assaults in Fish Creek Park.

Three women have come forward to say they were sexually assaulted over their clothing by a young male near the area of the Sue Higgins Bridge and Mallard Point in Fish Creek Park between April 20 and May 23.

The victims report he was seen riding an e-scooter or a black BMX bike at the time of the assaults.

On Thursday, investigators released a composite sketch in hopes someone may have information about the suspect’s identity.

View image in full screen Calgary police have released a composite sketch of a suspect wanted in several sexual assaults in hopes that someone may have information about his identity. Source: Calgary police

He is described as a young male in his early teens to late 20s, approximately six feet tall, with short, shaggy blond hair.

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He was also seen wearing a black zip-up hoodie and blue jeans.

Calgary police say all three of the sexual assaults took place in Fish Creek Park near Mallard Point (upper right) and the Sue Higgins Bridge. Source: Alberta Parks

Investigators are asking anyone who may have information about his identity to call police at 403-266-1234.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously to Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at calgarycrimestoppers.org or by downloading the Crime Stoppers app (P3 Tips) from the app store.