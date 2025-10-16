Carter Hart joins Vegas, 1st of acquitted world junior players to land NHL contract

Send this page to someone via email

Goaltender Carter Hart, one of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team recently acquitted following a sexual assault trial, is joining the Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL team announced the move in a statement Thursday. Details of the arrangement were not disclosed, but multiple media reports said Carter signed a professional tryout agreement.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Hart remains suspended by the NHL until Dec. 1, but was able to sign with a team starting Wednesday while waiting for reinstatement.

Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with one count of sexual assault stemming from an encounter with a woman after a 2018 gala celebrating the Canadian world junior team’s gold medal. McLeod was also charged with one count of being a party to the offence.

The five players were acquitted July 24 in a trial in London, Ont.

Story continues below advertisement

McLeod has since signed with a team in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, while Formenton is playing in Switzerland.