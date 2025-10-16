Menu

Sports

Carter Hart joins Vegas, 1st of acquitted world junior players to land NHL contract

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2025 2:06 pm
Goaltender Carter Hart, one of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team recently acquitted following a sexual assault trial, is joining the Vegas Golden Knights.

The NHL team announced the move in a statement Thursday. Details of the arrangement were not disclosed, but multiple media reports said Carter signed a professional tryout agreement.

Hart remains suspended by the NHL until Dec. 1, but was able to sign with a team starting Wednesday while waiting for reinstatement.

Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with one count of sexual assault stemming from an encounter with a woman after a 2018 gala celebrating the Canadian world junior team’s gold medal. McLeod was also charged with one count of being a party to the offence.

The five players were acquitted July 24 in a trial in London, Ont.

McLeod has since signed with a team in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League, while Formenton is playing in Switzerland.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

