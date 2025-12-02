Carter Hart, acquitted in world junior sex assault trial, making NHL return

Send this page to someone via email

Carter Hart, one of five members of Canada’s 2018 world junior team recently acquitted of sexual assault, is making his NHL return Tuesday night.

The 27-year-old goaltender, who signed a deal with the Vegas Golden Knights in October, was eligible to make his return as of Monday after his suspension by the NHL ended.

After a brief conditioning stint in the American Hockey League (AHL), Hart was recalled by the Golden Knights on Sunday and will get the start against the Chicago Blackhawks in Las Vegas, Head Coach Bruce Cassidy told reporters Tuesday.

Hart, Michael McLeod, Dillon Dubé, Cal Foote and Alex Formenton were charged with one count of sexual assault stemming from an encounter with a woman after a 2018 gala celebrating the Canadian world junior team’s gold medal. McLeod was also charged with one count of being a party to the offence.

The five players were acquitted July 24 in a trial in London, Ont.

Hart is the first of the five players to sign with an NHL team. McLeod has since signed with a team in Russia’s Kontinental Hockey League (KHL), while Formenton is playing in Switzerland.

On Monday, Foote signed an AHL contract with the Chicago Wolves – the affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes. Dubé spent 2024-25 with the KHL’s Dinamo Minsk in Belarus, but the 27-year-old winger has not played this season.

All of the players except Formenton were in the NHL when they were charged in early 2024. The NHL announced this September they’d be eligible to sign Oct. 15 and play Dec. 1.

Hart, from Sherwood Park, Alta., played his first six NHL seasons in Philadelphia; he took an indefinite leave from the club on Jan. 23, 2024, before surrendering to police in London. He became an unrestricted free agent after the 2023-24 season when the Flyers did not extend him a qualifying offer.

The Golden Knights, among the favourites to win this season’s Stanley Cup, have split goaltending duties between Adin Hill and Akira Schmid so far this season.

Shortly after signing, the team sent Hart to the Henderson Silver Knights – its AHL affiliate – on a conditioning stint; while playing in the minors, Hart went 1-2-0 with a 3.07 goals-against average and a .839 save percentage.

In a YouTube video posted Monday by the Golden Knights, Hart told reporters the thought about returning to the NHL is what “kept me going” over the past few years.

“I’ve worked my ass off to get back to this point. For me, the key is preparation, and I’ve done everything I can to be prepared, and I’ll be prepared if I get the call tomorrow,” Hart said.

“Obviously, there will be nerves. I get nerves before every game, but that’s just because I care so much. At the end of the day, those nerves turn into excitement. It’s a game I’ve played my whole life. I’ve played a lot of hockey in the NHL and I’ve been here before. I haven’t played in awhile but it’s going to feel good to get back out there, get back playing again and get things rolling here in Vegas.”

After he signed with Vegas in October, Hart read a statement to reporters that, in part, said he wanted “to show the community my true character and who I am and what I’m about.”

Hart said Monday that while in Henderson, he and the team helped the homeless and that he’s open to doing more with the Golden Knights.

“There’s some things we’ve talked about throughout the season. Whatever I can do to help, I’m happy to help,” he said.

Puck drop between Vegas and Chicago is set for 10 p.m. Eastern.

— with files from The Canadian Press and the Associated Press