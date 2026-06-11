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Crime

12-year-old’s guardian ticketed after child riding e-scooter hits car

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 11, 2026 3:19 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Traffic Tips: E-scooter safety'
Traffic Tips: E-scooter safety
Chances are you've seen e-scooters zipping around your neighbourhood. In recent years they have become increasingly popular, with both privately owned and share program scooters in bike lanes and on side streets. Katelin Owsianski takes a closer look at what you need to know before you hop on – Apr 21, 2026
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The guardian of a 12-year-old was issued a violation ticket after the child hit a vehicle in North Vancouver.

RCMP said the collision happened at about 5 p.m. on Wednesday in the 3100 block of Colwood Drive.

The 12-year-old was reportedly riding their e-scooter on Colwood Drive and struck a black VW Jetta that was coming out of a driveway, police said.

The child was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

RCMP said officers followed up with their guardian and issued several violation tickets for allowing a person under the age of 16 to operate an e-scooter.

“We are extremely thankful that no one was seriously hurt during this incident,” Cpl. Mansoor Sahak, media relations officer for the North Vancouver RCMP, said in a statement.

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“Police, first responders, and medical professionals have been raising the alarm on the dangers of e‑scooters and the serious injuries they could cause, and have conducted an extensive educational campaign targeting parents and students about the rules and regulations of e‑scooters. While police continue to educate, enforcement actions have increased and we are holding parents accountable.”

Click to play video: 'Chilliwack boy badly hurt after being hit by e-scooter'
Chilliwack boy badly hurt after being hit by e-scooter

North Vancouver RCMP provided some common rules and regulations regarding an electric kick scooter:

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  • You must be 16 years old or older to ride an electric kick scooter. Parents and guardians must not allow children under the age of 16 to ride an electric kick scooter.
  • You cannot ride on sidewalks or crosswalks, except if a sign or traffic control device allows for it.
  • Maximum speed capability of 25 km/h on a clean, paved and level surface.
  • One or more electric motors powered by batteries, with a continuous power output rating not exceeding 500 watts.
  • Wear an approved safety helmet whenever riding an electric kick scooter
  • A braking system that can stop the device travelling at maximum speed quickly. The motor must also stop when the accelerator is released or brakes applied.
  • A bell or horn that must be sounded when passing pedestrians and other road users.
  • Front and rear lights that must be turned on between sunset and sunrise (lights may also be worn by the operator).

 

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E-scooter safety tips. View image in full screen
E-scooter safety tips. North Vancouver RCMP
What not to do when operating an e-scooter. View image in full screen
What not to do when operating an e-scooter. North Vancouver RCMP

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