2 Winnipeg drivers charged with racing, 1 travelling more than 200 km/h: police

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A vehicle speeding faster than 200 km/h down a Winnipeg street was allegedly spotted and tracked by a police aircraft, the service said.

In a news release, the Winnipeg Police Service said its helicopter Air1 estimated the car to be moving at that speed while racing on Chief Peguis Trail shortly before 1 a.m. on May 16.

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The posted speed limit on that street is 80 km/h, according to City of Winnipeg data.

Air1 tracked the two drivers until they arrived at a home, police said.

Then, the police chopper sent officers on the ground there. The registered owners were identified, the release said, and both drivers were ticketed for racing and careless driving.