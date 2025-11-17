Soaring number of fatal collisions in Calgary, Edmonton prompts plea from police

Send this page to someone via email

Police in both Calgary and Edmonton say the number of fatal collisions on city streets this year are soaring and they are issuing a plea to both motorists and pedestrians to slow down and be more aware of their surroundings at all times.

In Calgary, police say the number of fatal collisions on the city’s roads is at a 10-year high, with a total of 32 deaths so far this year.

The number of fatal crashes in Edmonton is also soaring with a total of 30 people killed so far in 2025, according to Edmonton police.

That’s already four more fatalities than last year in Edmonton and close to double the number of people killed in 2021 when there were 17 people killed.

View image in full screen On Friday, a 58-year-old woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle in a crosswalk, while walking her dog in a marked crosswalk at 82 Street and 153 Avenue in Edmonton. Global News

The latest fatal crash in Edmonton happened just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, when a 58-year-old woman was rushed to hospital after being struck by a vehicle while walking with her dog, in a marked crosswalk at 82 Street and 153 Avenue.

The woman later died in hospital due to her injuries.

Edmonton police continue to investigate but say speed and alcohol are not considered to be factors in the crash.

“Unfortunately, this marks Edmonton’s 30th traffic fatality of the year,” said EPS Staff Sgt. Mike Wasylyshen.

“When you get the behind the wheel, remain aware of your surroundings and remember that the decisions you make can have life-altering consequences.”

The most recent fatal crash in Calgary took place shortly after 9 p.m. Friday on Sarcee Trail between 17 Avenue and Bow Trail southwest.

Police say a car being driven by a man in his 40s was travelling north in the southbound lanes of Sarcee Trail when it sideswiped a minivan then collided with SUV.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene while the driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with minor injuries and the two occupants of the minivan were treated at the scene for minor injuries.

View image in full screen Calgary police say speed and alcohol are considered to be factors in this crash on Sarcee Trail in Calgary on Friday that killed a man in his 40s. Global News

Police say speed and impairment by the driver of the car are being investigated as factors in the collision.

In a post on social media following the crash, Calgary police also issued public plea for help to reduce the number of crashes involving injuries and fatalities, saying “road safety is everyone’s responsibility.”

The soaring number of fatalities also prompted Calgary police to recently launch a public information campaign called Vision Zero with the goal of eliminating the number of crashes involving major injuries and fatalities.