Death toll on Calgary roads reaches a 10-year-high, police report

Send this page to someone via email

For the third time in 24 hours, a pedestrian has been killed in a Calgary traffic accident.

The latest crash happened around 8:30 on Thursday evening at Woodpark Boulevard and 117 Avenue Southwest.

Police say a woman in her 80s was crossing Woodpark Boulevard when she was struck by a 2016 Subaru BRZ that was being driven by a 20-year-old man travelling northbound.

The victim was declared deceased when paramedics arrived.

The driver remained at the scene, and while investigators say he was not impaired, speed is being investigated as a possible factor in the crash.

View image in full screen A fatal crash on Thursday evening in the community of Woodlands marks the third time in 24 hours that a pedestrian has been killed on Calgary’s roads. Global News

The death is Calgary’s 30th traffic fatality this year, including 11 pedestrians, a trend that Calgary police said “we cannot allow to continue.”

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Calgary police say the death of 30 people on city roads so far in 2025 is a 10 year high. X/CalgaryPolice

“My request to pedestrians is, first of all, be aware of your surroundings,” said Staff Sgt. Andy Woodward of the CPS traffic department.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“If you’re on your phone or you’re texting, stop texting. Concentrate on the road that you want across.

“If you’re going to be in an unmarked crosswalk, be aware of any other vehicles that are around you because those vehicles traveling up, they might be new to that area. They don’t know it’s an unmarked crosswalk.”

With the daylight hours getting shorter this time of year, Woodward recommends pedestrians also wear reflective clothing.

“From a driving point of view, the number one cause of our collisions is speed. So drive to the speed limit or under the speed limit. If you’re in a built-up area or a residential area, make sure that you actually bring your speed down so you are able to stop in the distance you can see clear,” added Woodward.

Story continues below advertisement

“If you see a pedestrian on the side of the road, anticipate that that person is likely to step out. If they don’t, then that’s fine. Anticipate so you are prepared to stop your vehicle at any time.”

View image in full screen On Thursday, around 7:40 a.m., a female pedestrian was killed in a hit and run along Riverbend Drive in southeast Calgary. Global News

On Thursday, a woman was hospitalized after being hit by a vehicle around 7:30 a.m., while she was crossing the street in the 900 block of Riverbend Drive southeast.

Police said she was not in a marked crosswalk and the vehicle fled the scene.

The driver, who investigators said was a man in his 20s, turned himself in to police several hours later and is now facing charges.

On Wednesday evening, a 47-year-old man was killed while crossing the street at the intersection of 17 Avenue and 38 Street southeast, in the community of Forest Lawn.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said he was in a marked crosswalk at the time, but was crossing against the walk signal.

View image in full screen On Wednesday, around 9:30 p.m. a 47-year-old male pedestrian was killed when he was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 17 Avenue and 38 Street southeast. YYC Transportation

The driver remained on scene and while police said impairment is not considered a factor in that crash, either, in all three fatalities, speed is being investigated as a possible factor.

The growing number of traffic fatalities in Calgary has also prompted the city of Calgary to launch a road safety campaign on social media called “Vision Zero” aimed at both drivers and pedestrians.