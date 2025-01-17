Calgary pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries in downtown crash

Calgary police say a pedestrian was rushed to hospital in critical condition Friday morning after being struck by a vehicle at a busy downtown intersection.
Officers were called to the scene around 9:45 a.m. after receiving reports of a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian at 6th Avenue and 4th Street S.E.
Police say the person — identified as a 20-year-old woman — suffered life-threatening or life-altering injuries.
While they wouldn’t say what type of vehicle was involved, there was a large yellow garbage truck in the middle of the scene that was taped off by police.
Streets in the area were also shut down as Calgary police’s collision reconstruction unit was called in to investigate.
About four hours following the crash police provided an update on the woman’s condition saying she is expected to survive but suffered significant leg injuries.
The crash is just the latest in a troubling string of accidents involving pedestrians.
On Wednesday, a 17-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed while crossing the street, in a marked crosswalk, in the northeast Calgary community of Pineridge.
Police say in 2024, there were 13 pedestrians killed, well above the average of four fatalities per year.
At least six crashes involving pedestrians, including two fatalities, have occurred in the first two weeks of 2025.
