‘Concerns have been ignored’: Pineridge residents react to fatal pedestrian collision

Send this page to someone via email

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) confirms one person was killed in a collision in Pineridge Wednesday afternoon, involving a pedestrian.

A CFD spokesperson says emergency crews were called to the intersection of 64 Street and 26 Avenue N.E. shortly after 1:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and was pinned underneath.

When Global News arrived on scene there were numerous emergency personnel who had responded, including fire, police and EMS crews.

Police say the driver also remained at the scene.

Streets in the area were shut down and traffic was rerouted while the Calgary police traffic reconstruction unit conducted their investigation.

https://x.com/CalgaryPolice/status/1879652283438301556/photo/1

One Pineridge resident who spoke to Global News at the scene said the community’s concerns about the intersection have been ignored.

Story continues below advertisement

“It was inevitable it was going to happen – I’ve asked the city more than once to put in a pedestrian light – it would be nice if we had traffic lights but that’s not ever going to happen – but maybe now the city will listen. There’s very few people who stop at that four way stop.”

View image in full screen One Pineridge resident, who spoke with Global News at the scene of the crash, said the community’s concerns about the intersection have been ignored by the city. Global News

The intersection was reopened about 3 hours after the collision – but so far there’s no word on the cause, possibility of charges or the identity of the victim.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The crash happened just a day after Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld raised his concerns about a spike in the number of collisions involving pedestrians in Calgary.

He said in a normal year, there are about four pedestrians hit by a vehicle, last year that number jumped to 13 and Wednesday’s makes five incidents involving pedestrians so far this January.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld says a spike in the number of crashes involving pedestrians is ‘a concerning trend’ and he’s calling on both pedestrians and motorists to be more aware of their surroundings at all times. Global News

Neufeld said its a concerning trend, and he’s calling on both drivers and pedestrians to be more aware of their surroundings at all times.