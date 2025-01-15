‘Concerns have been ignored’: Pineridge residents react to fatal pedestrian collision

The Calgary Fire Department (CFD) confirms one person was killed in a collision in Pineridge Wednesday afternoon, involving a pedestrian.
A CFD spokesperson says emergency crews were called to the intersection of 64 Street and 26 Avenue N.E. shortly after 1:30 p.m. for reports a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle and was pinned underneath.
When Global News arrived on scene there were numerous emergency personnel who had responded, including fire, police and EMS crews.
Police say the driver also remained at the scene.
Streets in the area were shut down and traffic was rerouted while the Calgary police traffic reconstruction unit conducted their investigation.
https://x.com/CalgaryPolice/status/1879652283438301556/photo/1
One Pineridge resident who spoke to Global News at the scene said the community’s concerns about the intersection have been ignored.
“It was inevitable it was going to happen – I’ve asked the city more than once to put in a pedestrian light – it would be nice if we had traffic lights but that’s not ever going to happen – but maybe now the city will listen. There’s very few people who stop at that four way stop.”
The intersection was reopened about 3 hours after the collision – but so far there’s no word on the cause, possibility of charges or the identity of the victim.
The crash happened just a day after Calgary police chief Mark Neufeld raised his concerns about a spike in the number of collisions involving pedestrians in Calgary.
He said in a normal year, there are about four pedestrians hit by a vehicle, last year that number jumped to 13 and Wednesday’s makes five incidents involving pedestrians so far this January.
Neufeld said its a concerning trend, and he’s calling on both drivers and pedestrians to be more aware of their surroundings at all times.
