Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Decommissioning of Arlington Bridge expected to begin in June

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 12:02 am
1 min read
The Arlington Bridge . View image in full screen
The Arlington Bridge . Michael Draven/Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

The end of the road for the aging Arlington Bridge is getting closer.

The city says decommissioning of the bridge, which opened in 1912, could start as early as June 1.

“We’re removing the old bridge and designing its replacement,” said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham. “The next bridge will be safer, more accessible, and built to serve Winnipeg for generations.”

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

It permanently closed in November 2023 after a study found it was in poor condition and could not be repaired.

Last year, City Council approved $17 million to remove the bridge and another $5 million to begin the design of a new bridge.

The first stage will take place over the next six months and will remove the south portion of the bridge from Logan Avenue to midway into the CPKC Yard.

Story continues below advertisement

Traffic is expected to be impacted, but no road closures are expected.

The second stage will begin in 2027 as work will begin to the north at Dufferin Avenue.

 

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices