Decommissioning of Arlington Bridge expected to begin in June

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The end of the road for the aging Arlington Bridge is getting closer.

The city says decommissioning of the bridge, which opened in 1912, could start as early as June 1.

“We’re removing the old bridge and designing its replacement,” said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham. “The next bridge will be safer, more accessible, and built to serve Winnipeg for generations.”

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It permanently closed in November 2023 after a study found it was in poor condition and could not be repaired.

Last year, City Council approved $17 million to remove the bridge and another $5 million to begin the design of a new bridge.

The first stage will take place over the next six months and will remove the south portion of the bridge from Logan Avenue to midway into the CPKC Yard.

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Traffic is expected to be impacted, but no road closures are expected.

The second stage will begin in 2027 as work will begin to the north at Dufferin Avenue.