Video captures unattended boat slamming into dock, other vessels north of Peterborough, Ont.

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No serious injuries were reported after an unattended boat crashed into a dock on Chemong Lake, just north of Peterborough, Ont., on Sunday evening.

Video submitted to Global News shows a speeding boat towing an inflatable tube that veers into a dock and collides with two other boats.

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Peterborough County OPP say around 6:15 p.m., police responded to reports that an individual had been thrown from their motorboat but that the boat was still running and circling the lake.

Police say the boater and an individual on the inflatable were rescued by another person on a personal watercraft and taken to shore.

A witness estimates the boat was circling the lake for about 20 minutes when it finally veered and collided with a dock at a residence on Poplar Point Road in Selwyn Township. The collision finally caused the boat’s motor to shut off.

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OPP continue to investigate the incident.

More to come.