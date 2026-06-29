Pedestrian sent to hospital with life-threatening injuries after east-end collision

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A woman is in life-threatening condition after being struck by a vehicle in Toronto’s east end.

Just after 6 a.m., Toronto police said they were called to the area of Carlaw Avenue and Commissioners Street for reports of a pedestrian being hit.

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They said a woman was struck by a vehicle and the driver remained at the scene.

Paramedics rushed the woman to hospital. They told Global News she was in her 30s and her injuries were life-threatening.

Roads in the area were closed after the crash.