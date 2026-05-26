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Canada

Motorcycle crashes in Toronto kill 2 men in less than 12 hours

By Isaac Callan Global News
Posted May 26, 2026 9:58 am
1 min read
A closeup of the side of a Toronto police cruiser. View image in full screen
Lettering is seen on the side of this Toronto police vehicle. Isaac Callan/Global News
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Two motorcycle riders died within 12 hours of each other in Toronto, police say, after suffering fatal injuries in unrelated crashes.

The first crash was reported on Monday, just before 2 p.m., in the area of Nugget Avenue and Markham Road.

A man was riding a black Honda motorcycle west along Nugget Avenue when a driver turned left into a driveway. Police said the driver struck the motorbike as they turned, also striking a parked car.

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Officers said all three vehicles remained at the scene, but the motorcyclist was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries. He was later pronounced dead.

Less than 12 hours later, around 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, two motorcycles were driving on Bayview Avenue. Police said one was going north, the other south.

The southbound bike reportedly crossed the centre line and struck the northbound motorcycle. The rider of the first bike succumbed to his injuries, while the other rider remained at the scene.

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Both cases are being investigated by traffic services.

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