Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Lethbridge police charge man with sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 22, 2026 12:45 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge police have charged a 21-year-old man with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police have charged a 21-year-old man with the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl. Courtesy: Lethbridge police
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Lethbridge, Alta., police say they have charged a 22-year-old man, who fled the country, with assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Police said the investigation began after officers responded to a request for assistance in recovering property from a southside hotel room on April 24, 2025.

They discovered a man with six children, one boy and five girls, ranging in age from 12 to 14, inside a hotel room.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Investigators said the man initially lied about his age, claiming to be a teenager, but he was later determined to be 21 years old.

Police said the man met the teens through social media and after driving them around to various locations, he took them to a hotel room, where he is accused of providing them with alcohol.

A 12-year-old girl also alleged she was sexually assaulted.

Story continues below advertisement

During the course of their investigation, police made several attempts to contact the man, but discovered he had left the country.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and when he returned to Canada through Vancouver International Airport on Monday, he was taken into custody.

Police say 22-year-old Yuvraaz Singh has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and obstructing a peace officer.

Singh remains in custody in British Columbia, where he is awaiting transport back to Alberta.

Related News
© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices