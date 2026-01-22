Lethbridge police charge man with sexual assault of 12-year-old girl

Send this page to someone via email

Lethbridge, Alta., police say they have charged a 22-year-old man, who fled the country, with assaulting a 12-year-old girl.

Police said the investigation began after officers responded to a request for assistance in recovering property from a southside hotel room on April 24, 2025.

They discovered a man with six children, one boy and five girls, ranging in age from 12 to 14, inside a hotel room.

Investigators said the man initially lied about his age, claiming to be a teenager, but he was later determined to be 21 years old.

Police said the man met the teens through social media and after driving them around to various locations, he took them to a hotel room, where he is accused of providing them with alcohol.

A 12-year-old girl also alleged she was sexually assaulted.

During the course of their investigation, police made several attempts to contact the man, but discovered he had left the country.

A warrant was issued for his arrest and when he returned to Canada through Vancouver International Airport on Monday, he was taken into custody.

Police say 22-year-old Yuvraaz Singh has been charged with sexual assault, sexual interference, invitation to sexual touching and obstructing a peace officer.

Singh remains in custody in British Columbia, where he is awaiting transport back to Alberta.