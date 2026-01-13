3 teenage girls rescued from sex trafficking situation in Lethbridge, charges laid

Send this page to someone via email

Three girls were rescued by police in Lethbridge from a forced confinement situation in which one of the girls was allegedly drugged and pimped out to several men over multiple days.

The Lethbridge Police Service said on Tuesday it has charged a man with unlawful confinement, sexual exploitation and human trafficking in connection with multiple incidents where vulnerable girls were targeted and sexually assaulted.

It stems from a call police received last month in the southern Alberta city.

On Dec. 19, 2025, police said officers responded to a report that a 14-year-old girl was being held in an apartment along the 500 block of 8 Street South.

Police said a man answered the door and the girl was located inside in medical distress. She was taken to hospital and the man arrested.

Story continues below advertisement

Police began searching the apartment and two other girls, aged 15 and 16, were found inside it.

The 14-year-old girl told police she had been forcibly confined and repeatedly sexually assaulted by both the man who was arrested and other men over a three-day period. During the raping, police said the girl was also forced to consume drugs.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 15-year-old and 16-year-old were also forced to stay in the apartment for several hours, during which time the man exposed himself.

Skye Atoa, 50, of Lethbridge, is charged with trafficking of a person under 18, sexual assault of a child under 16, sexual interference, obtaining sexual services of a child for consideration, indecent exposure to a child under 16, sexual counsel of a child and three counts of unlawful confinement.

View image in full screen Skye Atoa, 50, of Lethbridge, Alta. Lethbridge Police Service

In addition, Atoa is also charged in connection with a previous sexual assault in October 2025, where a 24-year-old woman police described as “vulnerable” was sexually assaulted at his place.

Story continues below advertisement

In that case, Atoa is charged with sexual assault and obtaining for consideration sexual services/communicating for the purpose of sexual services.

Atoa, who police said has been in custody since his arrest in mid-December, was granted bail following a court hearing on Monday. He is anticipated to be released from custody Tuesday on several conditions. His next court appearance is Feb. 2.

Based on the investigation and evidence to date, Lethbridge police believe there may be additional, unidentified victims.

Because of that, police released Atoa’s photograph in an effort to encourage other possible victims, who may not know the accused by name or may only know him by an alias, to come forward.

Anyone who has been victimized, or has further information that may assist investigators, is asked to call police at 403-328-4444 and reference file 25059360.