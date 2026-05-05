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Crime

Lethbridge police looking for alleged victim of pathway altercation

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 2:53 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge police are asking the alleged victim or anyone who may have witnessed an altercation between two men near the Henderson Lake golf course on May 3 to contact police. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police are asking the alleged victim or anyone who may have witnessed an altercation between two men near the Henderson Lake golf course on May 3 to contact police. Global News
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Lethbridge, Alta., police are asking for the public’s help to identify the victim of an altercation alleged to have involved two men near the Henderson Lake golf course.

Police said officers responded on May 3, around 6:30 p.m., to reports of an altercation taking place on a walking path near the clubhouse.

A witness reported a man threatening another man with a weapon, but both of them left the area prior to the officers’ arrival.

An officer patrolling the area later spotted a male matching the subject’s description crossing Parkside Drive.

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As the man fled from police he was observed throwing what appeared to be a knife into a nearby backyard.

He was taken into custody a short time later and a search of the yard resulted in police recovering a knife.

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The man remains in custody and police are now asking the alleged victim to come forward.

He is described as a man with ginger hair and a ginger beard who was wearing orange shorts, a black T-shirt, orange helmet and was riding a long board or a skateboard.

Investigators are also asking anyone who may have witnessed the altercation to call Lethbridge police at 403-328-4444.

Tips can also be submitted anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.p3tips.com.

Click to play video: 'Lethbridge’s Hidden Gems'
Lethbridge’s Hidden Gems

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