Crime

Lethbridge police charge Uber driver with sexual assault of female passenger

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted January 6, 2026 5:58 pm
1 min read
Lethbridge police have charged a 27-year-old Uber driver with the alleged sexual assault of a 20-year-old female passenger on Nov. 9, 2025. View image in full screen
Lethbridge police have charged a 27-year-old Uber driver with the alleged sexual assault of a 20-year-old female passenger on Nov. 9, 2025. Global News
Police in Lethbridge, Alta., have charged a 27-year-old Uber driver with the sexual assault of a woman passenger on Nov. 9, 2025.

Police say the 20-year-old woman arranged a ride home using the UberX app, following a visit to Chinook Regional Hospital.

She was picked up at a southside business and, after a brief stop at a downtown business, she was driven to a secluded location in the Lethbridge River Valley where she was allegedly sexually assaulted before being driven home.

Investigators were able to confirm the identity of the driver alleged to have committed the sex assault, but discovered the victim’s home address had not been logged into the app.

When officers attended the man’s home in an attempt to arrest him, they discovered he had left the country.

However, his vehicle was seized and a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Police say the accused, who they have now identified as Manvir Singh, returned to Canada on Dec. 27 and was detained by officers with the Canada Border Services Agency at Vancouver International Airport.

He was then transported back to Lethbridge where he appeared in court on Jan. 5, 2026.

Singh has been released from custody on a number of conditions, including no contact with the victim, a prohibition on leaving Alberta and that he surrender his passport.

He’ll make his next court appearance on Jan. 9.

