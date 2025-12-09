Ride-hailing companies like Uber should face more municipal scrutiny: Halifax report

Uber drivers in Halifax could soon be subjected to more scrutiny under changes proposed for the region’s vehicle-for-hire regulations.
A new staff report for Halifax regional council is recommending requirements for Uber drivers and other ride-hailing services should be brought in line with those covering all taxi and limousine drivers.
Under the existing system, taxi drivers must send the municipality results from driver training and a series of background checks.
These checks include scans for criminal records, child abuse allegations and an in-depth police background check for those who will be working with vulnerable adults or children.
Ride-hailing drivers are subject to the same checks, but the oversight is currently provided by the company, not the municipality.
If the ride-hailing company accepts a driver who does not meet the requirements, the company would be in violation of a municipal bylaw, not the driver.
The report says many jurisdictions in Canada are moving toward licensing systems that require all ride-hailing drivers and taxi drivers to undergo the same training and screening requirements.
