Canada

Ride-hailing companies like Uber should face more municipal scrutiny: Halifax report

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 9, 2025 1:44 pm
1 min read
The Uber app is seen on an iPhone near a driver's vehicle in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. View image in full screen
The Uber app is seen on an iPhone near a driver's vehicle in Vancouver, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck. DD
Uber drivers in Halifax could soon be subjected to more scrutiny under changes proposed for the region’s vehicle-for-hire regulations.

A new staff report for Halifax regional council is recommending requirements for Uber drivers and other ride-hailing services should be brought in line with those covering all taxi and limousine drivers.

Under the existing system, taxi drivers must send the municipality results from driver training and a series of background checks.

These checks include scans for criminal records, child abuse allegations and an in-depth police background check for those who will be working with vulnerable adults or children.

Ride-hailing drivers are subject to the same checks, but the oversight is currently provided by the company, not the municipality.

If the ride-hailing company accepts a driver who does not meet the requirements, the company would be in violation of a municipal bylaw, not the driver.

The report says many jurisdictions in Canada are moving toward licensing systems that require all ride-hailing drivers and taxi drivers to undergo the same training and screening requirements.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

