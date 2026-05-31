CPKC says railway operations to continue as signal workers go on strike

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A union representing close to 300 signals workers with Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. says its members are on strike.

The International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers says the job action began at the railway on Sunday morning after the union’s 72-hour strike notice expired and both sides failed to reach a deal.

It says the workers install, maintain, test and repair railway signalling and communications systems across the CPKC network from Vancouver to Montreal.

The railway says in a statement that it has implemented contingency plans to maintain operations across Canada, and it says safe and efficient rail service has continued.

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CPKC says it has offered wage and benefit increases consistent with its collective agreements with other unions, and it calls for the union to end its strike and accept binding arbitration.

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The union says despite months of bargaining and the completion of the federally mandated conciliation and mediation process, CPKC has failed to meaningfully engage on the union’s key fiscal proposals.

“The bargaining committee did not take this step lightly,” IBEW official Jason Sommer said in a Sunday statement.

“Throughout this process, the union remained committed to reaching a fair negotiated settlement for our members. Unfortunately, the company failed to meaningfully address the issues affecting recruitment, retention, compensation, and work-life balance within the Signals and Communications department.”

The union says the job action is backed by a 96-per-cent strike mandate vote, and that it remains available to meet with the company at any time.

The railway says that after spending months bargaining in good faith, it’s disappointed that a work stoppage could not be prevented.

“CPKC has an excellent track record of successful collective bargaining with bargaining units across North America. We remain hopeful that a resolution can be reached quickly.”