Road to the Referendum: Exploring Alberta separatism and the province’s place in Canada

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The fate of the province some five million people call home will be up in the air for the next five months, as Alberta voters mull a serious question: Do we stay or do we go?

Albertans will head to the polls this upcoming Oct. 19 for a historic referendum that could change the course of not just the Prairie province, but also Canada.

The vote, announced Feb. 19, initially contained nine questions to do with immigration and possible changes to Canada’s Constitution.

Then on May 21, Premier Danielle Smith announced a 10th question was being added, putting the issue of Alberta separatism in the hands of voter.

The question: “Should Alberta remain a province of Canada? Or should the government of Alberta commence the legal process required under the Canadian Constitution to hold a binding provincial referendum on whether or not Alberta should separate from Canada?”

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So how did we get here?

For the past few months, Global News journalists across Alberta have been digging into the issues at the heart of the independence referendum and this week, those stories are being shared.

Global News presents “Road to the Referendum.”

The week-long series will explore many topics, starting with the major developments leading up to the decision to hold a referendum.

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We’ll hear from separatists on what is motivating them to want to leave — as well as federalists who are passionate about staying in Canada.

We’ll explore the practical questions Albertans have about the real-life logistics of leaving Canada: what happens to our borders, currency, military and more?

What happens to places like Lloydminster, which straddles both sides of the Alberta and Saskatchewan border?

Constitutionally, what would a yes vote or even holding a referendum mean to treaty rights — the constitutionally recognized, nation-to-nation agreements signed more than a century ago between the Crown and Canada’s Indigenous peoples?

The lands of five different treaty nations fall within the boundaries of Alberta: the big three are Treaty 8 across northern Alberta, Treaty 6 in Edmonton and central Alberta, and Treaty 7 stretching from south of Red Deer to the Canada-U.S. border. Small slivers of two other regions also stretch into Alberta: Treaty 10 near Cold Lake, and Treaty 4 east of Medicine Hat.

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First Nations have won a pair of significant court battles limiting the provincial government’s ability to hold a constitutionally binding referendum. We speak with members of one First Nation leading the fight to stay in Canada about their perspective on the referendum.

What impact would a referendum or separation have on the economy?

What about the new pipeline to tidewater that Alberta’s government has long fought for and now, has a memorandum of understanding with the federal government to make happen?

Finance and business analysts have already said the separatist movement is spooking investors and big corporations, raising questions about the future of Alberta’s economic prosperity.

Proponents of an independent Alberta suggest writing our own economic story would bring prosperity and an end to any economic stagnation caused by federal policies.

Opponents counter that claim, arguing even entertaining the question will drive investment and jobs away, leaving Alberta a landlocked state with fewer options than before.

Canada has been down the separatism debate road before. We explore what cautionary tales came from the Quebec referendums and what long-term ripple effect could come from the next few months of referendum campaigning in Alberta.

High-profile provincial leaders, experts in politics and economics, and those who are pushing the hardest to both stay and leave have all been invited to join the conversation on our newscasts.

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This story will be updated with each day’s coverage. More to come…