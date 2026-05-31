Ontario man dead after canoe capsizes, 2 B.C. people missing after falling off paddle boards

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Two people remain missing in British Columbia and one person died in Ontario after incidents in the water this weekend.

The two individuals in B.C. were out paddle boarding on Browning Lake at Murrin Provincial Park near Squamish on Saturday, according to RCMP, when they reportedly fell off their boards and failed to surface.

RCMP responded to the scene after receiving a report at about 3 p.m. PDT.

Mounties were at the scene assisted by RCMP Air Services, Squamish Search and Rescue, fire rescue and park rangers in the search for the two paddle boarders. The park has been closed as a result to allow for police to continue their investigation.

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In Ontario, police say they responded to a marine distress call Saturday shortly after 5:30 p.m. EDT involving a capsized canoe.

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OPP, the Leeds and Granville Paramedic Service, and the Rideau Lakes Fire Department attended the scene. A 24-year-old man from Brampton, Ont., was found and taken to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Police say a postmortem will take place but add the man was not wearing a personal flotation device.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to contact their respective police or RCMP detachment.

As summer nears and people head out onto the water, officials remind people to take proper precautions to ensure their safety.

The B.C. Injury, Research and Prevention Unit says there have been an average of 76 drowning deaths annually in the province, with most happening in the summer months and males making up the majority.

Common risk factors for drowning include not wearing a life jacket or personal flotation device, being alone, being a weak or non-swimmer, and alcohol consumption.