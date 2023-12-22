Woman sexually assaulted in Toronto after getting into what she thought was her ride share car

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police have released an image of a vehicle after a woman reported she was sexually assaulted when she got into a car she thought was her ride share.

Police said on Dec. 17, the victim entered an SUV that “she mistook for her ride share.”

Get the latest National news. Sent to your email, every day.

“The suspect drove her to an unknown location and sexually assaulted her,” police said.

Officers were called to the Portland and Adelaide streets area following the reported sexual assault, police said.

The vehicle is described as a dark red or rust-coloured SUV, possibly a Hyundai Santa Fe, police said.

Police said the suspect is described as a man around 35 to 40 years old. He had an Eastern European accent and a brown, well-kept beard and was wearing a white long-sleeve button-up shirt and blue jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.